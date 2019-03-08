Warning as pensioners claim parking wardens wait in cars to 'catch drivers out' at Newbury Park retail park
PUBLISHED: 10:01 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 16 August 2019
Pensioners claim they are being unfairly targeted by a parking warden at a retail park in Newbury Park who has been waiting to catch drivers out if they leave the site to visit other shops.
Jos Durval, 72, who has lived in Newbury Park since 1982, claims a man has been waiting in a car and watching customers who visit shops other than B&Q and JD Sports at Horns Road Retail Park and then issues them with a parking ticket.
The text on Jos' ticket says he was fined because he breached parking restrictions by leaving the B&Q car park, which is managed by private parking company, UK Parking Control.
He said: "It's shocking. It's an abuse on elderly drivers. People need to know about this.
"I bought something from B&Q and I then went to the pharmacy nearby to get my prescription medication. I came back and had the ticket.
"I'm so furious about this.
"There was an elderly lady who also got a ticket - she was so distraught, she didn't know what to do or how she would pay £100.
"£100 is too much. There was another couple who came out of B&Q and had a ticket on their car."
Jos claims there are not enough signs about the parking restrictions which say only B&Q customers have three hours free parking and drivers shouldn't be expected to drive to different car parks within a few metres of each other to use different shops.
B&Q confirmed there had been recent changes to parking restrictions due to car park capacity issues.
A spokeswoman said: "Any queries or concerns in relation to parking should be directed to the landlord and its representatives."