Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Warning as pensioners claim parking wardens wait in cars to 'catch drivers out' at Newbury Park retail park

PUBLISHED: 10:01 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 16 August 2019

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval

Archant

Pensioners claim they are being unfairly targeted by a parking warden at a retail park in Newbury Park who has been waiting to catch drivers out if they leave the site to visit other shops.

The text on Jos’ ticket says he was fined because he breached the parking restrictions by leaving the B&Q car park, which is managed by private parking company, UK Parking Control. Picture: Jos DurvalThe text on Jos’ ticket says he was fined because he breached the parking restrictions by leaving the B&Q car park, which is managed by private parking company, UK Parking Control. Picture: Jos Durval

Jos Durval, 72, who has lived in Newbury Park since 1982, claims a man has been waiting in a car and watching customers who visit shops other than B&Q and JD Sports at Horns Road Retail Park and then issues them with a parking ticket.

The text on Jos' ticket says he was fined because he breached parking restrictions by leaving the B&Q car park, which is managed by private parking company, UK Parking Control.

He said: "It's shocking. It's an abuse on elderly drivers. People need to know about this.

"I bought something from B&Q and I then went to the pharmacy nearby to get my prescription medication. I came back and had the ticket.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm so furious about this.

"There was an elderly lady who also got a ticket - she was so distraught, she didn't know what to do or how she would pay £100.

"£100 is too much. There was another couple who came out of B&Q and had a ticket on their car."

Jos claims there are not enough signs about the parking restrictions which say only B&Q customers have three hours free parking and drivers shouldn't be expected to drive to different car parks within a few metres of each other to use different shops.

B&Q confirmed there had been recent changes to parking restrictions due to car park capacity issues.

A spokeswoman said: "Any queries or concerns in relation to parking should be directed to the landlord and its representatives."

Most Read

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Most Read

Redbridge Council ends its rubbish relationship

Leader of the council with the bin collection team.Picture: Redbridge Council

Man left with life-changing injuries after Ilford teen stamps on his head

Blaine Brown of Ilford is an 'expressively violent man'. Picture: BTP

Final units installed at Ilford’s pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton

Councillor outraged after porn shot by Wanstead Lake in broad daylight

Woman was caught touching herself on video

Woman in ‘critical condition’ after getting hit by a motorbike in Gants Hill

An air ambulance landed in Clayhall to help with the incident in Gants Hill. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Daggers Taylor looking at squad character for visit of Harrogate Town

Hampstead & Westminster’s Martin ‘honoured’ by England call-up

England's Harry Martin (pic England Hockey)

T20: Essex hope to get Glamorgan game on

Cameron Delport of Essex during Essex Eagles vs Somerset, Vitality Blast T20 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 7th August 2019

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Warning as pensioners claim parking wardens wait in cars to ‘catch drivers out’ at Newbury Park retail park

Jos parked in the car park at B&Q and visited a pharmacy on the retail park - he came back and said a man had been waiting in the car and watching him before giving him a ticket for leaving the site. Picture: Jos Durval
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists