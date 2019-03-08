Man and woman found dead at Ilford house named

A police cordon remains in place off The Drive after police officers responding to reports of a person injured discovered two people dead inside a property. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

A 43-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman found dead at a house in Ilford have been named by police.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to a house in The Drive at 12.57pm on Thursday, August 29, following a report of an injured person.

A woman was found in the garden of the house with serious neck injuries and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although formal identification has not taken place, officers are confident she is 31-year-old Laura Rakstelyte.

Ms Rakstelyte was living at The Drive but was originally from Lithuania.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

A post-mortem examination held on Monday, September 2 gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the neck and chest.

You may also want to watch:

When officers entered the house, they found the body of a 43-year-old man with wrist and neck injuries.

He has been identified as Rahul Malhi, from Redbridge.

His family have been informed and are also being supported by family liaison officers.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Mahli had suffered a significant injury to his neck.

However, further examination is required to ascertain the exact circumstances of his death.

Both parties are believed to have been known to each other.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command continue to investigate.

No arrests have been made and no other people are currently being sought in connection with the matter.