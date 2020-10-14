Ilford man charged with drugs, firearms and money laundering offences
PUBLISHED: 17:51 14 October 2020
A man has been charged with drugs, firearms and money laundering offences after officers from a joint Organised Crime Partnership arrested him in Ilford and searched a nearby property.
Officers from the Organised Crime Partnership, a joint unit from the National Crime Agency and Metropolitan Police, arrested 29-year-old Muhamet Qosja after pulling over a vehicle in Melbourne Road on Tuesday, October 13.
Police conducted a search of a nearby address in Valentines Road and seized items as part of their investigation.
Mr Qosja is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on October 15.
