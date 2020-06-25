Man crashed car in Ilford after being stabbed, police believe

The victim of a stabbing crashed his car over in Belgrave Road, after he was believed to be stabbed in nearby De Vere Gardens. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man who crashed and flipped over his car in Ilford had been stabbed shortly before, police believe.

Police were called to De Vere Gardens at 10.10pm on Wednesday (June 24) and found a car on its roof in nearby Belgrave Road.

It is believed the driver of the car, a man in his mid-20s, was stabbed in De Vere Gardens and then crashed the car while leaving the scene.

He was taken to hospital and his injuries are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

A 22-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of GBH and he remains in custody.

Enquiries continue.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “Two patients were treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 9153/24JUN

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.