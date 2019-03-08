Search

Oaks Park High School students encouraged to thank teachers on GCSE results day

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 August 2019

Students and families are being encouraged to thank their teachers this GCSE results day. Picture: David Davies / PA Images

Oaks Park High School in Newbury Park is encouraging its students to thank the teachers who have supported them over the year.

The call, from teachers supporting the Get Into Teaching campaign, aims to highlight the difference good teachers can make, and demonstrate how rewarding a career in teaching can be.

You may also want to watch:

Nimmy Dhesi from Oaks Park High School said: "Witnessing students reach their potential, whether it's through a small achievement in one lesson or the culmination of all their hard work on results day, is one of the most rewarding elements of being a teacher.

"As a teacher you don't expect praise when you are working every day with students - you just aim to do the very best job you can.

"However, when they do take a moment to thank you, it reminds you of the part you've played in helping to shape their lives, which is a hugely rewarding feeling."

Anyone can take the time to say thanks to a teacher that helped them, or their child succeed, using the hashtag #ThankATeacher.

Man arrested after 18 hours on Ilford Lane roof

The incident happened in Ilford Lane between Howard Road and Kingston Road. Picture: Google

MP ‘very concerned’ by reports of parking wardens ‘preying on pensioners’ at Newbury Park retail park

MP for Ilford North, Wes Streeting, has written to the store manager at B&Q to express his concerns about reports of parking wardens preying on pensioners who leave the site to visit other shops. Picture: Google

Two Ilford pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed by police in Westminster during anti-theft operation

Nicolae Dragomir and Violeta Petre have been jailed after they were caught by police pickpocketing in Westminster. Pictures: British Transport Police

Meet Ilford’s Great British Bake Off hopeful Henry who grew up next to Valentines Mansion

Henry, 20, grew up near Valentines Mansion and is now hoping to take the Bake Off tent by storm. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Ilford Lane closed as police deal with man on roof

Ilford Lane is closed to traffic and pedestrians as police try to help a man who has been on a roof since 8pm Saturday, August 17. Picture: Google

