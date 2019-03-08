Oaks Park High School students encouraged to thank teachers on GCSE results day

Students and families are being encouraged to thank their teachers this GCSE results day. Picture: David Davies / PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Oaks Park High School in Newbury Park is encouraging its students to thank the teachers who have supported them over the year.

The call, from teachers supporting the Get Into Teaching campaign, aims to highlight the difference good teachers can make, and demonstrate how rewarding a career in teaching can be.

Nimmy Dhesi from Oaks Park High School said: "Witnessing students reach their potential, whether it's through a small achievement in one lesson or the culmination of all their hard work on results day, is one of the most rewarding elements of being a teacher.

"As a teacher you don't expect praise when you are working every day with students - you just aim to do the very best job you can.

"However, when they do take a moment to thank you, it reminds you of the part you've played in helping to shape their lives, which is a hugely rewarding feeling."

Anyone can take the time to say thanks to a teacher that helped them, or their child succeed, using the hashtag #ThankATeacher.