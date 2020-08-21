Teenager charged with murder of Mohammed Mirza nine months after Clayhall stabbing

Mohammed Usman Mirza was fatally stabbed in Fullwell Avenue, Ilford on Tuesday, November 19. Picture: Met police Archant

Detectives investigating the death of 19-year-old Mohammed Usman Mirza in Clayhall have charged a teenage boy with his murder.

The 16-year-old was charged on Friday, August 21 and is due to appear at Barkingside Juvenile Court.

On Tuesday, November 19 at 10.20pm police were called to reports of a stabbing in Fullwell Avenue and found Mohammed suffering from a number of stab wounds.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Mohammed was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.53pm.

Shariq Khan, 21, has previously been charged with murder and possession of a knife.

He is remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey for a pre-trial hearing on Monday, September 28.

The day after the fatal stabbing more than 100 residents attended a street meeting with police and council leader Jas Athwal to discuss neighbourhood safety.