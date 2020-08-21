Search

Teenager charged with murder of Mohammed Mirza nine months after Clayhall stabbing

PUBLISHED: 14:16 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:16 21 August 2020

Mohammed Usman Mirza was fatally stabbed in Fullwell Avenue, Ilford on Tuesday, November 19. Picture: Met police

Archant

Detectives investigating the death of 19-year-old Mohammed Usman Mirza in Clayhall have charged a teenage boy with his murder.

The 16-year-old was charged on Friday, August 21 and is due to appear at Barkingside Juvenile Court.

On Tuesday, November 19 at 10.20pm police were called to reports of a stabbing in Fullwell Avenue and found Mohammed suffering from a number of stab wounds.

You may also want to watch:

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Mohammed was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.53pm.

Shariq Khan, 21, has previously been charged with murder and possession of a knife.

He is remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey for a pre-trial hearing on Monday, September 28.

The day after the fatal stabbing more than 100 residents attended a street meeting with police and council leader Jas Athwal to discuss neighbourhood safety.

