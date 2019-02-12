Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newham drink driver jailed after crash on A1400 Woodford Green leaves motorcyclist in coma for weeks

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 March 2019

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Archant

A Newham drink driver has been jailed for causing a crash on the A1400 in Woodford Green which left a motorcyclist deaf and partially paralysed.

James Hadden, 62, had been travelling to a car boot sale at Wanstead Golf Club at around 10.30am on June 23 last year when he was hit by 33-year-old driver Mubasher Kiani near the junction with Tesco.

James was thrown from his blue Suzuki bike after Kiani veered into his path by performing an illegal U-turn.

“Before the crash I was fit and healthy, I had to be for my job and enjoyed working on my bike and DIY, just normal things that many people enjoy,” he said.

“However, now my life is totally different.”

He suffered a fractured collar bone, shattered pelvis, fractured left leg, broken ribs and nerve damage to his left arm.

Medical staff had to perform two emergency operations at the roadside to save the Woodford Green residents life before he was airlifted to hospital.

He spent several weeks in an induced coma during his five month stay in hospital, missing his eldest son’s wedding.

“I struggle to even move around the house. But the worst part was missing Michael’s wedding in France,” he added.

James is now deaf in both ears and has lost the use of his left arm and has mobility problems.

His injuries mean he is unlikely to return to work as an electrician.

He also expressed dismay at the latest government statistics, which appear to reveal that drink driving fatalities in London appear to be on the rise.

“All I hope now is that by speaking out people realise the impact that driving after drinking alcohol can have and don’t take the risk,” he said.

“Not only can they kill or injure another driver or pedestrian, they can kill themselves.”

Kiani was jailed for 28 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, March 4.

He had pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving when above the alcohol limit, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen when he appeared at an earlier Barkingside Magistrates’ Court hearing.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Most Read

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Ilford headteacher banned from management roles after letting terrorist ‘radicalise’ school children

Eton Community School. Photo: Ken Mears

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Ilford and Gants Hill stabbing: MP calls on home secretary to give police more resources

Mr Streeting said more need to be done about gangs and knife crime. Photo: PA

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Woods hope for better away to Hamlets

Woodford Town manager Dee Safer (right) and assistant Neil Day (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Daggers’ Gordon admits Maidenhead draw felt like a defeat

Liam Gordon of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Orient look to end barren winless run on TV

Chris Dagnall is congratulated by Lloyd James and Bradley Pritchard after scoring for Leyton Orient away to Peterborough United in a 3-2 win in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy live on Sky Sports back on September 2 2014 (pic: Lawrence Lustig).

Pugh knows Wanstead have point to prove against Stowmarket

Wanstead celebrate a try earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Captain Horton wants more Manor success away to Priorians

Rob Falls with the ball for Eton Manor against Luton (pic: Martin Pearl).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists