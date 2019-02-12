Newham drink driver jailed after crash on A1400 Woodford Green leaves motorcyclist in coma for weeks

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears Archant

A Newham drink driver has been jailed for causing a crash on the A1400 in Woodford Green which left a motorcyclist deaf and partially paralysed.

James Hadden, 62, had been travelling to a car boot sale at Wanstead Golf Club at around 10.30am on June 23 last year when he was hit by 33-year-old driver Mubasher Kiani near the junction with Tesco.

James was thrown from his blue Suzuki bike after Kiani veered into his path by performing an illegal U-turn.

“Before the crash I was fit and healthy, I had to be for my job and enjoyed working on my bike and DIY, just normal things that many people enjoy,” he said.

“However, now my life is totally different.”

He suffered a fractured collar bone, shattered pelvis, fractured left leg, broken ribs and nerve damage to his left arm.

Medical staff had to perform two emergency operations at the roadside to save the Woodford Green residents life before he was airlifted to hospital.

He spent several weeks in an induced coma during his five month stay in hospital, missing his eldest son’s wedding.

“I struggle to even move around the house. But the worst part was missing Michael’s wedding in France,” he added.

James is now deaf in both ears and has lost the use of his left arm and has mobility problems.

His injuries mean he is unlikely to return to work as an electrician.

He also expressed dismay at the latest government statistics, which appear to reveal that drink driving fatalities in London appear to be on the rise.

“All I hope now is that by speaking out people realise the impact that driving after drinking alcohol can have and don’t take the risk,” he said.

“Not only can they kill or injure another driver or pedestrian, they can kill themselves.”

Kiani was jailed for 28 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, March 4.

He had pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving when above the alcohol limit, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen when he appeared at an earlier Barkingside Magistrates’ Court hearing.