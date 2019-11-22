'I treated him like a son... I cannot forgive him': Newbury Park murder victim's family react as crossbow killer found guilty

Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 51, was today [Friday, 22 November] convicted of murdering thirty-five-year-old Devi Unmathallegadoo following a trial at the Old Bailey. Picture: CPS Archant

The family of a 35-year-old woman who was murdered by her jealous ex with a crossbow while she was heavily pregnant have paid heartbreaking tributes to her after the obsessed thug who killed her was convicted of murder.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident. Photo: Aamana Malik Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident. Photo: Aamana Malik

Sana Muhammad was murdered by Ramanodge Unmathellagadoo on November 12 last year, after he forced his way into her home in Applegarth Drive, Newbury Park, with two crossbows and shot her in the abdomen.

Though emergency services were able to save her unborn child through emergency caesarean, Sana died of a heart attack caused by internal injuries she sustained during Unmathellagadoo's cold-blooded attack.

The 51-year-old was convicted of murder at the Old Bailey today (Friday, November 22) and will be sentenced on Friday, November 29.

Speaking after that verdict was announced, Imtiaz Muhammad, Sana's husband, said: "Sana was a very outgoing and bubbly type of person.

Police have launched a murder investigation after Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad was killed. Police have launched a murder investigation after Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad was killed.

"She was very friendly, talkative and always made me laugh.

"She was my soul mate, my best friend, my wife, my companion and my everything and I love her dearly.

"Sana was a very family orientated woman who brought up our kids while I went to work.

"She had strong family values and believed children should be greeted by a parent and loved when they got home from school.

Old Bailey jurors were shown footage allegedly showing a man being arrested after allegedly shooting pregnant mum Sana Muhammad to death in her Newbury Park home. Picture: PA Old Bailey jurors were shown footage allegedly showing a man being arrested after allegedly shooting pregnant mum Sana Muhammad to death in her Newbury Park home. Picture: PA

"We had our future together. We had a very strong bonding with all our kids. Ram has finished everything.

"We all feel lost now.

"Ram must have been very jealous of the life Sana and I had and that we were living a happy life.

"Sana was feeling scared since Ram had started seeing the kids.

You may also want to watch:

"She would always say 'Ram does not forgive and forget' he likes to create trouble no matter if he loses everything."

Ellemah Sutharamandoo, Sana's mother, also paid tribute to the mother-of-six.

She said: "The loss of my one and only child has had a profound impact on me and my life.

"I lived for my daughter and my grandchildren - she was my entire world.

"I now feel alone - there are days I do not want to live.

"I want to hear her voice, speak to her on the telephone and I cannot.

"I want to embrace her, to see her beautiful smile and I will never be able to.

"My life will never be the same.

"I now live in constant fear and cannot sleep because I think about what happened to her all the time and of how she suffered.

"The sadness I feel is overwhelming and constant.

"Every day I think about how the children will cope without their mother - who was taking good care of them and loving them every day.

"I trusted that my young daughter would be taken care of and kept safe in her marriage, this trust was abused.

"I always treated Ramanodge as my own son, I always thought of him and his wellbeing after the separation.

"It brings me so much pain to know that he could be capable of something so hateful and so calculated. I cannot forgive him."