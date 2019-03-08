Search

Newbury Park man sentenced for importing stun gun disguised as torch

PUBLISHED: 16:59 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 28 August 2019

Anthony Walker. Picture: Met Police

Anthony Walker. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Newbury Park man has been sentenced for the possession and importation of a stun gun which he bought online from China.

The stun gun was detected in the post by the Border Force and an investigation was launched by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

Anthony Walker, 44, of Springfield Drive, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court today (Wednesday, August 28) to two years in jail, suspended for two years.

Walker pleaded guilty at the same court on July 10 to two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon - namely stun guns disguised as torches - and two counts of the importation of a prohibited weapon with intent to evade prohibition.

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said: "The Met works in partnership with other police forces and security agencies in a joined up approach to spot and challenge any suspicious behaviour or activity.

"Working with colleagues in the Border Force, who intercepted Walker's parcel, we were alerted to his attempt to obtain a proscribed dangerous device.

"Police then acted decisively to curtail any threat he might have posed, ensuring there were no other suspects involved and no danger to Londoners."

Walker came to the attention of police on March 29, 2018, after Border Force intercepted a package from China addressed to him.

It contained a stun gun disguised as a torch, which he had ordered online, and a search of his home address by police found that he had another similar item.

Counter Terrorism Command was notified of Walker's activity and continued the investigation.

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, Walker voluntarily attended an east London police station where he was arrested by Counter Terrorism detectives for possession of firearms - without intent, importation of weapons, and offensive weapons.

He admitted he had imported the stun devices and was released under investigation.

Martin Hendy, Border Force deputy director of inland border and aviation said: "Border Force officers at postal hubs, ports and airports across the UK are at the frontline of keeping illegal items, including offensive weapons, out of the country.

"As in this case, seizures can often be the vital first step in bringing a prosecution and we will not hesitate to share intelligence with the Met and other law enforcement agencies."

Any suspicious behaviour or activity can be reported via the Action Counters Terrorism website at www.gov.uk/ACT or alternatively, call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789 321.

