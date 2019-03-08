Search

Advanced search

Newbury Park crossbow murder trial: Spurned father carried out 'cold and calculated' attack on pregnant ex-wife, court hears

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 November 2019

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident. Photo: Aamana Malik

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident. Photo: Aamana Malik

Archant

A heavily pregnant woman from Newbury Park was shot and killed with a crossbow by her vengeful ex-husband after she left him for a builder who had worked on their home, a court has heard.

Ramanodge Unmathallegado, 51, plotted against his wife Devi who was later more commonly known as Sana Muhammad, 35, after their marriage broke down and she left him for another man, the Old Bailey was told.

He armed himself with two crossbows on the morning of November 12 2018 and entered the family home in Applegarth Drive, shooting Mrs Unmathallegado as she tried to get away, jurors heard.

The crossbow bolt penetrated her body, causing "catastrophic" internal injuries, including piercing her heart, jurors heard.

Medics were unable to save her, but her baby was delivered by emergency caesarean and survived.

Prosecutor Richard Horwell QC told jurors: "This was a deliberate and quite calculated act of revenge on his part, intended to cause at the very least the death of Devi.

"On the evidence you hear, however, you may well conclude that his plans encompassed more than that and that, although Devi was undoubtedly his principal target, he also intended to kill her partner, Imtiaz Muhammad."

You may also want to watch:

The defendant had been preparing the attack on the couple for at least a year, storing weapons and equipment close by, it was alleged.

He had acquired two crossbows and numerous arrows or bolts with which to carry out the attack, jurors were told.

When his cache of weapons was discovered by chance, he allegedly set about replacing it within days.

The defendant also allegedly carried out surveillance on the family home.

On the morning of the killing, he hid in a shed, awaiting the moment to strike with two loaded crossbows, arrows, a hammer, knife, cable ties, duct tape and scissors, the court heard.

But he was disturbed when his wife's new partner unexpectedly went into the shed and he resorted to "plan B", it was claimed.

The defendant ran after Mr Muhammad and shot his former wife as she fled upstairs before being disarmed, jurors heard.

Mr Unmathallegado denies murder and the trial continues.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Aldborough Hatch murder: Residents’ reaction as man found dead in quiet country lane

The small stretch of land just off Oaks Lane where the man's body was discovered. Picture: Matt Clemenson

If you see this man in Ilford, do not approach him, call 999

Jordell Solomon is known to frequent Ilford and other parts of the capital. Picture: Met Police

‘Unacceptable’: Commuters blast TfL’s planned Central line changes that would see Woodford to Hainault services slashed from January

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after man’s body found in a lane in Aldborough Hatch

The man was found dead in Oaks Lane, Aldborough Hatch. Picture: Google

Self-styled entrepreneur and Instagram ‘influencer’ reportedly arrested after get-rich-quick scheme collapse

Com Mirza addressing Leverage members at a packed promotional event. Picture: Submitted

Aldborough Hatch murder: Residents’ reaction as man found dead in quiet country lane

The small stretch of land just off Oaks Lane where the man's body was discovered. Picture: Matt Clemenson

If you see this man in Ilford, do not approach him, call 999

Jordell Solomon is known to frequent Ilford and other parts of the capital. Picture: Met Police

‘Unacceptable’: Commuters blast TfL’s planned Central line changes that would see Woodford to Hainault services slashed from January

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford boss Fowell says squad are already ahead of mini target

Ilford manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham boss under pressure after shocking home defeat

Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez (centre) scores his side's second goal of the gameduring the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

We never imposed ourselves during defeat at Morecambe says O’s left-back Widdowson

Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barking progress past Redbridge in Essex Senior Cup

Ricky Tarbard on the ball (pic Terry Gilbert)

Newbury Park crossbow murder trial: Spurned father carried out ‘cold and calculated’ attack on pregnant ex-wife, court hears

Newbury Park mum Sana Muhammad, 35, died from injuries to her stomach following a domestic incident. Photo: Aamana Malik
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists