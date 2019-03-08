Search

B&M Newbury Park off to 'flying start' after opening in former Toys R Us store

PUBLISHED: 14:56 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 06 September 2019

The launch at B&M Newbury Park. Picture: B&M

The launch at B&M Newbury Park. Picture: B&M

Archant

After much anticipation, a popular chain store opened its doors for the first time after moving into the former Toys R Us building at the weekend.

Staff at B&M, Horns Road, Newbury Park welcomed residents into the shop on Saturday, August 31 alongside the Mayor of Redbridge, Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain.

The move to the borough created 50 jobs and employees chose Redbridge charity Uniting Friends to support throughout the year.

The voluntary organisation which operates out of Beehive Lane, Redbridge, provides opportunities for people with learning disabilities and encourages them to take part in social and educational activities, and develop skills along the way

You may also want to watch:

After opening the doors, the charity was given £250 to spend in the shop.

Manager Deepak Mohan said B&M is off to a flying start.

"The new store has been really busy since it opened and feedback from customers has been great so far.

"A big thank you to Uniting Friends who helped us open the store on Saturday, we hope that our donation can help them continue the outstanding work they do for the local community."

Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homeware.

