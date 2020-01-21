Seven Kings stabbings: Police chief believes the stabbings are related to altercation from Saturday night

Police believe an incident at a banquet hall on Saturday is tied to the fatal stabbing of three men on Sunday evening. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

Police now believe an altercation on Saturday evening at a banquet hall could be linked to the three fatal stabbings in Seven Kings on Sunday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for information if anyone has seen the altercation on Saturday evening at Krystel Banqueting on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps Police are appealing for information if anyone has seen the altercation on Saturday evening at Krystel Banqueting on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

An incident involving the three victims and two men arrested which took place at Krystel Banqueting, in High Road, on Saturday evening could be connected to the stabbings in Salisbury Road on Sunday evening.

Two men were arrested on Sunday, January 19, aged 29 and 39, but enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance in Elmstead Road, Seven Kings, on Sunday at 7.38pm and three men were found with stab wounds.

All three men were pronounced dead at the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics.

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

The Metropolitan Police said the victims are believed to be aged in their 20s or 30s. Their families are still being contacted and formal post mortems will be carried out in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Considine, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are still in the early stages of this investigation but are working tirelessly to understand the full circumstances that led to three men losing their lives.

You may also want to watch:

"We now believe all those involved were known to each other and from the Sikh and Hindu community, however we are still in the process of identifying the men and working to inform their next of kin.

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

"At this early stage, I do not believe this was gang or race-related. But, I believe there may have been an ongoing dispute between those involved.

"We believe the five men were involved in an altercation the previous evening at Krystel Banqueting that spilled out onto the High Road.

"I would encourage anyone in the local communities who knows what the motivation for this attack was, or to anyone who may have seen an altercation late on Saturday evening at Krystel Banqueting, or the incident itself on Salisbury Road, to contact us and tell us what they know."

There are a number of crime scenes in place however police are working to remove those as soon as possible.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, commander of the Met's East Area BCU, said: "Residents in and around the Seven Kings area will see extra officers on patrol; if you have any concerns, or information that could assist the investigation, please stop and speak to them.

"We are working closely with our partners and members of the community to reassure them that we are fully investigating this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.