Ilford man arrested on suspicion of planning to kidnap and murder woman who renounced Islam

An Ilford man suspected of planning to kidnap and murder a female relative after she left the UK and renounced Islam has been arrested following an operation by the National Crime Agency.

Mohammed Patman, 54, originally from Afghanistan was detained by officers from the NCA's Armed Operations Unit (AOU) at his home in Mortlake Road yesterday (Wednesday, September 4).

Another man, Darya Khan Safi, 49, also from Afghanistan, was arrested at his home in Mercia Gardens, Coventry.

The pair were wanted by the Slovakian authorities for conspiring to murder a 25-year-old woman, who was living in Austria and working in Slovakia at a company she ran with her husband.

The National Firearms Threat Centre and the AOU initiated an investigation into Mr Patman and Mr Safi in October last year after being alerted by the Slovakian authorities of the alleged murder plot.

AOU officers undertook surveillance on the two men as they prepared to make multiple trips to both Austria and Slovakia where, investigators believe, they carried out their own surveillance on the victim.

They were seen blacking out the windows and swapping the tyres for winter tyres on a vehicle they subsequently used to drive to both countries.

Phone and internet records for the pair were obtained which officers allege show the men discussing the potential murder plot including planning of events both at home and abroad.

Mr Patman and Mr Safi are being held on European Arrest Warrants and will now face extradition to Slovakia.

They have been remanded in custody until their next appearance at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday, September 12.

NCA senior investigating officer, Matthew Perfect, said: "Patman and Safi were sought by the Slovakian authorities for the extremely serious offence of preparing to commit first degree murder.

"Protecting the British public is a core part of the NCA's mission and these are two potentially violent individuals who will no longer pose a threat.

"They were arrested as a result of some excellent joint working between the NCA and our partners in Slovakia and throughout Europe.

"Such strong international cooperation is key in allowing us and our partners to pursue the most dangerous criminals across borders."