Two children dead in Newbury Park murder named

PUBLISHED: 20:44 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:44 28 April 2020

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

PA Wire/PA Images

The two children stabbed to death in the brutal murder in Newbury Park on Sunday have been named by the police.

Baby girl, Pavinya Nithiyakumar, aged 19 months, and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar, were both found suffering from stab wounds at their home in Aldborough Road North, on Sunday, April 26.

Police were called to the address around 5.30pm to reports of a man and two children having been injured.

Both children were found suffering with knife wounds.

Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene and Nigish was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service where he subsequently died.

A 40-year-old man had also suffered a knife injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Officers remain with him at the hospital.

The mother of the children is being supported by specially trained officers.

Although no formal arrest has been made, at this early stage, police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with this murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said: “The ending of these innocent young lives is extraordinarily tragic and we are working hard to fully understand what may have caused this to happen.

“Whilst I know the effects of this crime are reverberating throughout the local community, please be reassured that we are not seeking any other persons in connection with the deaths and there is no cause for the community to be fearful or alarmed.

“I would like to hear from anyone who feels they may have information that could assist our investigation to understand this horrific tragedy.”

Enquiries continue to be led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide).

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 5669/26 APR.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

