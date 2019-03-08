Search

'Coercive' husband murdered wife with hammer and machete, Old Bailey told

PUBLISHED: 17:04 20 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 20 May 2019

Saeeda Hussain was killed in the living room of her home in Staines Road, Ilford, the court was told. Picture: Google

A "controlling" husband battered his wife to death with a hammer and machete after wrongly suspecting her of being unfaithful, a court has been told.

Muhammad Javed, 59, allegedly killed mother-of-five Saeeda Hussain in the living room of their home in Staines Road, Ilford, on February 13 last year. He denies murder.

Prosecutor Julian Evans said Mr Javed had been violent and "behaved in a controlling and coercive manner" towards his 53-year-old wife during their marriage of more than 30 years.

He said: "Although their children were aware of this violence and the defendant's mistreatment of his wife, the victim did not want them to report it to the police or to others outside the family.

"She feared that the defendant would be deported.

"She also feared the shame that, in her mind, such revelations would bring."

By February last year, the couple slept in separate rooms, the Old Bailey was told.

Mr Evans said: "For some time the defendant had suspected that his wife was having an affair or was seeing other men behind his back and, say the prosecution, those suspicions of his were entirely without merit.

"Never the less, those suspicions led him to install CCTV cameras at the home address to monitor her behaviour."

Mr Javed allegedly attacked his wife with a hammer and machete, causing a large number of wounds to her face and head.

A pathologist identified 70 groups of injuries, most of which were consistent with "chopping actions with a heavy bladed weapon", jurors were told.

There were also injuries to her hands and arms as she attempted to fend off the attack, Mr Evans said.

The pathologist estimated that there were at least 46 separate impacts from the bladed weapon and at least seven blows from the hammer.

After the killing, the defendant allegedly changed out of his blood-stained clothes, left the weapons near his wife's body, locked the living room door, and left by a window.

He allegedly contacted his daughter's father-in-law and told him: "You are going to hear very bad news."

The court was told that about 6pm, he walked into Ilford Police Station and told an officer: "I have just killed my wife."

Mr Javed, of Staines Road, Ilford, denies murder and the trial continues

