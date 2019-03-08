Mugshot mobiles tour capital to trace these people wanted in connection with east London burglaries

These six men out of the 38 wanted people allegedly committed crimes in east London including in Ilford, Woodford Green, Barking and Bexleyheath. Photo: Met Police Archant

Vans plastered with the mugshots of men and women wanted in connection with a number of crimes – including burglaries, robberies and violent moped-enabled offences - are set to tour the capital.

The faces of 38 wanted people – six who reportedly committed crimes in east London – are being displayed on two vans as part of a police appeal for information to help locate them.

This appeal is also set to be featured on BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow tonight, Monday, March 18.

Bradley Allingham, 20, in connection with a burglary in Bedford Road, Ilford, on October 10, 2017, Bradley Allingham, 20, in connection with a burglary in Bedford Road, Ilford, on October 10, 2017,

Police officers from the investigative arm of Operation Venice, which tackles moped-enabled crime, are working to respond to all intelligence they receive.

Operation Venice’s Ch Insp Jim Corbett said: “These offenders have callously robbed, stolen or burgled from communities, commuters and tourists within London, often using violence and weapons, for their own financial gain.

Mircea Eduard Musat, 22, in connection with three burglaries which took place in Chigwell and Barking and Dagenham last year. Mircea Eduard Musat, 22, in connection with three burglaries which took place in Chigwell and Barking and Dagenham last year.

“We are relentlessly pursuing violent offenders and bringing them to justice, but we need the help of the public as well.

He added: “One phone call could potentially solve or even prevent a crime from happening.”

Paul John Hansen, 40, is wanted on recall to prison in connection with a Woodford Green burglary on July 19 last year. Paul John Hansen, 40, is wanted on recall to prison in connection with a Woodford Green burglary on July 19 last year.

Those wanted in connection with offences in east London include:

1. Bradley Allingham, 20, in connection with a burglary in Bedford Road, Ilford, on October 10, 2017,

Joshwell Harris, 28, in connection with a burglary in Romsey Road, Dagenham, on August 19 last year in which a screwdriver was used to force entry while the victim was asleep. Joshwell Harris, 28, in connection with a burglary in Romsey Road, Dagenham, on August 19 last year in which a screwdriver was used to force entry while the victim was asleep.

2. Mircea Eduard Musat, 22, in connection with three burglaries which took place in Chigwell and Barking and Dagenham last year.

One took place on May 4, 2016, where jewellery and car keys were stolen from a Manford Way home.

Martin Ward, 28, burglary ward is wanted in connection with a distraction burglary at an 86-year-old woman’s home in Standen Avenue, in Hornchurch, on November 20 last year. Martin Ward, 28, burglary ward is wanted in connection with a distraction burglary at an 86-year-old woman’s home in Standen Avenue, in Hornchurch, on November 20 last year.

Another took place in King Edwards Road, Barking, on May 23 in which jewellery was also stolen. A home in Aylmer Road, Dagenham, was the target of the third burglary on May 16, 2017.

3. Paul John Hansen, 40, is wanted on recall to prison in connection with a Woodford Green burglary on July 19 last year.

Marjo Marku, 30, is wanted in connection with four residential burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen. Marjo Marku, 30, is wanted in connection with four residential burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen.

4. Joshwell Harris, 28, in connection with a burglary in Romsey Road, Dagenham, on August 19 last year in which a screwdriver was used to force entry while the victim was asleep.

5. Martin Ward, 28, burglary ward is wanted in connection with a distraction burglary at an 86-year-old woman’s home in Standen Avenue, in Hornchurch, on November 20 last year.

Ernes Aydin, 21, failed to appear in court to a case in which a rooftop property in Barking was damaged on December 8 last year. Photo: Met Police Ernes Aydin, 21, failed to appear in court to a case in which a rooftop property in Barking was damaged on December 8 last year. Photo: Met Police

A man reportedly entered the pensioner’s home and stole cash from her handbag.

6. Marjo Marku, 30, is wanted in connection with four residential burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen.

One took place at a home in Mayplace Road East, in Bexleyheath, March 1, 2017.

The others took place in Gipsy Road, Welling, on February 2 2017; Reynolds Road, New Malden, on February 22; and Fullerton Road, Carshalton, on January 10 2018.

7. Ernes Aydin, 21, failed to appear in court to a case in which a rooftop property in Barking was damaged on December 8 last year.

The Crimewatch Roadshow appeal will also feature more than 200 items of stolen property, including laptops, camera equipment and watches recovered by the Operation Venice team, in the hope of reuniting them with their rightful owners.

Anyone who thinks their stolen property may be held by police is asked to email details of proof, including serial numbers, to cms@met.police.uk with the subject line “Op Venice appeal”.

Contact police with information on wanted persons by calling 999 or 101.

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information