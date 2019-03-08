Ilford money launderer caught with £1.5m stuffed in four suitcases ordered to cough up cash

Mohamed Imran Khan Sathar Khan. Picture: NCA Archant

A convicted Ilford money launderer who was caught trying to board a flight to Dubai with four suitcases filled with nearly £1.5million has been ordered to cough up the cash.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) announced yesterday that a forfeiture order calling on Mohamed Imran Khan Sathar Khan to hand over £1,494,930 in ill-gotten cash has been approved.

The 35-year-old, who previously claimed he was from Ilford but is now of no fixed abode, was arrested by Border Force officers at Stansted Airport on August 29 last year.

Sathar Khan had checked in with four bags – each weighing around 20kgs – stuffed with £10 and £20 notes.

He had claimed to be travelling to visit friends and denied knowledge of the money.

But, after opening the cases, staff found them to contain nearly £1.5m.

He was then interviewed by NCA officers, who established that he had made several trips on the same route before.

He was charged with two money laundering offences and pleaded guilty to both counts.

At Chelmsford Crown Court in September last year, he was jailed for three years and nine months.

The approval of forfeiture order – which relates to the money NCA officers already seized at the airport – now means the ilicit funds will now be given back to the “public purse”.

The order was signed off by Canterbury Crown Court last month.

The NCA's Matt Rivers said: “The forfeiture order demonstrates our determination to remove the proceeds of crime from organised criminals.

“Over the past year we have investigated cash seizures at UK borders totalling more than £8m.

“In this case, with the help of our partners, we were able to intercept the cash during the money laundering process.

“Our investigation continues in relation to the wider criminal network behind this seizure.”

Contact the NCA about matters relating to corrupt individuals or companies offering or receiving bribes, individuals or groups involved in terrorism, and individual or groups laundering money or financing terrorism.

Call 03704967622 24 hours a day or 999 in an emergency.