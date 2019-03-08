Search

Ilford money launderer caught with £1.5m stuffed in four suitcases ordered to cough up cash

PUBLISHED: 09:00 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:00 25 April 2019

Mohamed Imran Khan Sathar Khan. Picture: NCA

Mohamed Imran Khan Sathar Khan. Picture: NCA

A convicted Ilford money launderer who was caught trying to board a flight to Dubai with four suitcases filled with nearly £1.5million has been ordered to cough up the cash.

The National Crime Agency seized nearly £1.5m in cash. Picture: NCAThe National Crime Agency seized nearly £1.5m in cash. Picture: NCA

The National Crime Agency (NCA) announced yesterday that a forfeiture order calling on Mohamed Imran Khan Sathar Khan to hand over £1,494,930 in ill-gotten cash has been approved.

The 35-year-old, who previously claimed he was from Ilford but is now of no fixed abode, was arrested by Border Force officers at Stansted Airport on August 29 last year.

Sathar Khan had checked in with four bags – each weighing around 20kgs – stuffed with £10 and £20 notes.

He had claimed to be travelling to visit friends and denied knowledge of the money.

But, after opening the cases, staff found them to contain nearly £1.5m.

He was then interviewed by NCA officers, who established that he had made several trips on the same route before.

He was charged with two money laundering offences and pleaded guilty to both counts.

At Chelmsford Crown Court in September last year, he was jailed for three years and nine months.

The approval of forfeiture order – which relates to the money NCA officers already seized at the airport – now means the ilicit funds will now be given back to the “public purse”.

The order was signed off by Canterbury Crown Court last month.

The NCA's Matt Rivers said: “The forfeiture order demonstrates our determination to remove the proceeds of crime from organised criminals.

“Over the past year we have investigated cash seizures at UK borders totalling more than £8m.

“In this case, with the help of our partners, we were able to intercept the cash during the money laundering process.

“Our investigation continues in relation to the wider criminal network behind this seizure.”

Contact the NCA about matters relating to corrupt individuals or companies offering or receiving bribes, individuals or groups involved in terrorism, and individual or groups laundering money or financing terrorism.

Call 03704967622 24 hours a day or 999 in an emergency.

Three arrested after person sustains head injury following suspected Ilford robbery

London Ambulance Service paramedics were called to Perth Road just before 3pm on Tuesday. Picture: Google Maps

Meet the group trying to create a community around Redbridge Village

The Redbridge Village working group held a community litterpick on Saturday, April 13. Picture: Stuart Landon

Recorder letters: Sex workers, Eastern Avenue junction, Brexit and Kenneth More Theatre

Terry Sykes says criminalising sex workers or their clients doesn't work. Photo: PA IMAGES

M11 and A406 traffic: Roads closed due to car fire and separate lorry crash

The A406 Southend Road at the junction of Charlie Browns roundabout is closed due to a car on fire. Picture: @Bex52296

Why the 25 bus to Holborn now runs from Ilford almost empty passing Aldgate

This is as far as you get... campaigner John Darnell has to get off at Holborn instead of going on to Oxford Circus. Picture: SOB campaign

