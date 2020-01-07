Mohammed Shah Subhani murder: Detectives attempting to trace battered blue Range Rover last seen in Ilford

The family of a murdered 23-year-old are urging members of the public who may have seen a car key to the police investigation in Ilford to come forward.

Police were called on Tuesday, May 7 after 27-year-old Mohammed Shah Subhani failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London.

His family reported him as missing shortly before midnight, having seen him last at 12.30pm that same day.

A large police search began, and sadly ended when human remains were discovered in a wooded area in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

It has since been confirmed that those remains belonged to Shah.

Today (Tuesday, January 7), Shah's family spoke publicly to call on anyone who might have information about two suspicious cars police believe are connected to his disappearance.

One of those suspect vehicles is a blue Range Rover Evoque, using false plates MF13 AOT, which was at the corner of Derby Road, Hounslow, at around 3.20pm on Tuesday, 7 May.

The last known sighting of Shah was in the same area at the same time.

Officers know the Range Rover later travelled to Ilford on the same plates, but has not been seen since.

It had a lot of body damage and might have been passed on.

The other car involved is a black BMW X5 on cloned plates of YC67 MFY, two occupants of which were repeatedly seen loitering in the area the remains were later recovered in the days after Friday, May 7 last year.

Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh, of the Metropolitan Police, is leading the investigation.

He said: "I am in no doubt that there are people out there with information who have still not come forward.

"There is possibly a misguided loyalty to those responsible for Shah's murder or you may be frightened of those involved; please be reassured that we will deal with your information sensitively in complete confidence.

"To anyone in the know, ust imagine the pain your continuing silence is causing Shah's family.

"Please reach out to us if you can help, either via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

"A substantial reward of £20,000 remains on offer for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved."

Detectives have made a number of arrests in connection with their investigation, including a 23-year-old-man who was arrested at a commercial premises in Ilford on Tuesday, July 2 on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with any information about Shah's disappearance is asked to conctact police on 101, or via Twitter @MetCC.

Please quote Operation Rockton. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.