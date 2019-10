Missing Goodmayes man could be at Extinction Rebellion protests

Joshua Rumsey is missing from Goodmayes. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police believe a 30-year-old man from Goodmayes who has been missing since October 5 could be in Westminster.

Havering MPS tweeted: "We are increasingly concerned about Joshua.

"He has been found in Westminster on previous occasions.

"Have you seen him?"

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 101 quotes 19MIS039753.