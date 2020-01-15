Search

Missing Corby man could be in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 15:45 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 15 January 2020

Have you seen Kurszan Kalman? He was last seen in the Corby area on November 26 but could be in Ilford. Picture: Northants Police

Have you seen Kurszan Kalman? He was last seen in the Corby area on November 26 but could be in Ilford. Picture: Northants Police

Archant

Police are appealing for help in finding a 35-year-old man from Northamptonshire who has been missing for almost two months and could be Ilford.

Kurszan Kalman was last seen in the Corby area on November 26 but Northants Police think the man might be in Ilford or Camden.

Police are hoping Kurszan will make contact with his family or police to confirm he is safe and well.

Anyone who has seen Kurszan or knows where he is should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPC1/41/20.

