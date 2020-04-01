Arrest in Ilford as police launch drugs county line raids

A large amount of cash was seized and five people arrested across London as part of a suspected drugs county line which ran from Hackney to Norwich. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

Five people were arrested and cash seized in an operation disrupting a suspected drugs county line run from Hackney and Ilford to Norwich.

One of the five arrested as part of the raid this morning was in Ilford. Picture: Metropolitan Police One of the five arrested as part of the raid this morning was in Ilford. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A large amount of cash was seized as part of the raids which took place this morning, which spanned nine warrants across London.

Metropolitan Police made the arrests in Ilford, Hackney, Tottenham, Enfield and Islington.

Police suspect the alleged gang members of running a county lines route based out of Hackney.

The five people were arrested for conspiracy to supply class A drugs from April 2019 to today.

Detective Inspector Dave Williams, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, said: “Violence and county drug lines are inextricably linked and this causes untold misery for families affected and the wider community.

“My officers have been out to nine addresses and arrested gang members who we know are running a county lines route out to Norwich often using vulnerable young children to do their bidding whilst they profit from the illicit funds and use extreme levels of violence to protect their drugs markets.”

The investigation, code-named Operation Clovet, started in early 2019.

DI Williams added: “Officers from all around the country are working together to make sure that county lines routes are disrupted and destroyed, and that those who profit from them are arrested and prosecuted.

“County lines and drug dealing is the root of the problem when it comes to violent crime in the UK.

“The destruction of the drug lines will hugely improve public safety.”

All five arrested were taken to custody suites across London.