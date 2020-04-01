Search

Advanced search

Arrest in Ilford as police launch drugs county line raids

PUBLISHED: 12:43 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 01 April 2020

A large amount of cash was seized and five people arrested across London as part of a suspected drugs county line which ran from Hackney to Norwich. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A large amount of cash was seized and five people arrested across London as part of a suspected drugs county line which ran from Hackney to Norwich. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

Five people were arrested and cash seized in an operation disrupting a suspected drugs county line run from Hackney and Ilford to Norwich.

One of the five arrested as part of the raid this morning was in Ilford. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceOne of the five arrested as part of the raid this morning was in Ilford. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A large amount of cash was seized as part of the raids which took place this morning, which spanned nine warrants across London.

Metropolitan Police made the arrests in Ilford, Hackney, Tottenham, Enfield and Islington.

Police suspect the alleged gang members of running a county lines route based out of Hackney.

The five people were arrested for conspiracy to supply class A drugs from April 2019 to today.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Inspector Dave Williams, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North, said: “Violence and county drug lines are inextricably linked and this causes untold misery for families affected and the wider community.

“My officers have been out to nine addresses and arrested gang members who we know are running a county lines route out to Norwich often using vulnerable young children to do their bidding whilst they profit from the illicit funds and use extreme levels of violence to protect their drugs markets.”

The investigation, code-named Operation Clovet, started in early 2019.

DI Williams added: “Officers from all around the country are working together to make sure that county lines routes are disrupted and destroyed, and that those who profit from them are arrested and prosecuted.

“County lines and drug dealing is the root of the problem when it comes to violent crime in the UK.

“The destruction of the drug lines will hugely improve public safety.”

All five arrested were taken to custody suites across London.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats. Picture: Steven Poston

Man stabbed in the back in broad daylight in Woodford Green and police hunt for suspects

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Ilford Recorder

Editor Lindsay Jones.

Most Read

Despite coronavirus lockdown usage at Gants Hill and Newbury Park stations remains high

TfL has reported a 94pc decrease in tube usage but ridership remains high at Gants Hill and Newbury Park Stations.

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

Wanstead Flats. Picture: Steven Poston

Man stabbed in the back in broad daylight in Woodford Green and police hunt for suspects

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in Ray Lodge Road on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Google Maps

There With You: Seven Kings Sikh temple delivers free pizza to King George Hospital

Volunteers from Singh Sabha London East Gurdwara delivered pizzas to staff at King George Hospital on Thursday. Picture: Kulvir Singh Sidhu

Why we’re asking for your support to build a sustainable future for the Ilford Recorder

Editor Lindsay Jones.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Ventilators are stored and ready to be used by coronavirus patients at the ExCel centre, which is being made into a temporary hospital - the NHS Nightingale hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Some 10 years on, O’s fans grateful to former manager Slade for successful reign

O's boss Russell Slade happy after a win at Colchester on August 31, 2013. Pic: Simon O'Connor

Ilford manager Fowell feels sorry for teams battling for promotion as season is void

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

West Ham in Europe 1975-76: So close to glory

Trevor Brooking celebrates after the Frankfurtt wu

ECB reveal emergency £61million funding for counties and clubs

A view of the Old Father Time weathervane at Lord's
Drive 24