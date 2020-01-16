Jailed for life: Newham and Redbridge men locked up for murder of teenager stabbed 17 times

Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah were jailed for life for stabbing teenager Amara Toure to death 17 times.

Two men have been jailed for life for murder after they stabbed a teenager 17 times.

Sultan Chaudhry was sentenced to ten years in prison after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter part-way through the trial.

Dullah Abdullah, of Eton Road, Ilford and Paulinho Paulo, of Walton Road, Manor Park were sentenced to life imprisonment today (Wednesday, January 16) at the Old Bailey for stabbing 18-year-old Amara Toure to death in Southwark on Sunday, June 30.

A third man, Sultan Chaudhry, 20 of High Street South, East Ham, was sentenced to 10 years in jail after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter part-way through the trial.

The court heard the three friends got into a fight with Amara and his friends outside a fast food restaurant in Walworth Road in the early hours before the groups ran in different directions.

Teenager Amara Toure flagged down a passing vehicle after he was stabbed 17 times which took him to a south London hospital before he died.

Paulo, 20, and Abdullah, 21, chased Amara on foot down Sutherland Walk where he was stabbed 17 times.

Amara flagged down a passing car which drove him to a south London hospital where he was treated with stab wounds before he died at 7.23am.

Detectives investigating the murder reviewed hours of CCTV, analysed phone cell data and spoke to a number of witnesses to solve the case.

Paulo and Abdullah were found guilty of murder last month after a three-week trial.

Following sentencing, Det Chief Insp John Massey who led the investigation said: "Paulo, Abdullah and Chaudhry have violent and criminal backgrounds and they will now pay the price for their actions.

Dullah Abdullah of Ilford was also sentenced to life in prison for his role in the gruesome murder.

"A family is now left without a son and they will have to live the rest of their lives with this loss.

"I would like to pay particular tribute to the courage and dignity Amara's mother has shown throughout this incredibly traumatic time and hope that today's verdict provides a sense of justice and some degree of closure.

"I and the investigating team are enormously grateful for the cooperation and assistance of the local community as well as the officers who responded to the incident and their management of the immediate aftermath."

Paulo was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 23 years and Abdullah a minimum of 21 years.