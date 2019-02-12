Four men jailed for kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail

Four men have been jailed for a total of 50 years for two incidents of kidnap, false imprisonment and blackmail.

Shan Abda, of Stepney, and Mohammed Sajon, of Forest Gate. Photos: Met Police Shan Abda, of Stepney, and Mohammed Sajon, of Forest Gate. Photos: Met Police

Mohammed Kodoris, 52, of Blackthorn Road, Ilford, and Progghnamoy Chowdhury, 32, of Elsenham Road, Manor Park, were each jailed for 16 years for two counts of false imprisonment, eight years for blackmail and two years for ABH, all to be served concurrently.

Shah Abdal, 45, of Powlesland Court, Stepney, was jailed for 12 years for kidnap, 12 years for false imprisonment, nine years for blackmail and two years for ABH, all to be served concurrently.

Mohammed Sajon, 45, of Ingestre Road, Forest Gate, was jailed for six years for blackmail.

Kodoris, Chowdhury and Sajon pleaded guilty to the offences. Abdal was found guilty at the conclusion of a trial.

They were all sentenced on Friday, February 15 at Southwark Crown Court.

In the first incident the victim, a 29-year-old man, was in Stepney at around 6pm on September 21, 2017 when he was met by Chowdhury. Chowdhury took him to an address in Dersingham Avenue, Manor Park, where Kodoris was present. There, they assaulted the victim and threatened him over several hours, before demanding he hand over his bank card so that money could be withdrawn from his account.

More than £600 in cash was taken.

After a number of hours, the victim was allowed to leave after photographs had been taken of his identification documents as well as pictures of his family. Threats were made towards him and his family and further money was demanded.

He was left with reddening to his skin after being kicked and reported the matter to the police straight away.

In the second incident police were called to the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel at 12.41am on March 10, 2018.

Officers found a 29-year-old man, who had been beaten. He had suffered a broken arm and scratches to his face and spent a couple of days in hospital recovering from the attack.

He was later interviewed by police where he alleged that he had received a phone call from Abdal telling him to go to a postcode in Bow where he may be able to get a job.

On arrival, he was met by Abdal who took him to an address. He was taken upstairs by a number of men including Chowdhury and Kodoris who began assaulting him with wooden sticks. They then searched his pockets and took his ID cards, mobile phones and £650 he had in cash. They then demanded that he contact his friends and family, due to a misplaced belief that they were wealthy, to get them to pay money for his release. Two of the victim’s friends agreed to pay money with one handing over £500 and the other £200.

He was beaten and threatened over several hours by the group, made up of Kodoris, Chowdhury, Abdal and Sajon. They demanded the victim obtain a further £50,000 from relatives or otherwise he or his family would be killed, intimating that they had a firearm.

After he could not transfer any further money, the group drove the victim to his home address.

Officers from the Central East Command Unit launched an investigation and identified the group responsible through CCTV and phone work, which led to them being charged in 2018.

Following sentencing, Det Con Megan Bushell, of the Central East Command Unit, said: “These were terrifying incidents in which two men were, in completely separate attacks, taken completely against their will and subjected to a horrible level of violence and threats.

“I am pleased to have secured significant custodial sentences for each of the men involved in these very serious crimes. I’d like to thank the victims for their bravery in supporting our investigation and hope that this gives them some small measure of comfort in seeing justice done and their attackers imprisoned.”