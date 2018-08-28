Redbridge higher than average burglary rate: Mayor of London gives more money to police

Violent crime has slowed down but burglary is on the rise . Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said more funding will be given to the police to tackle burglary and violent crime.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The announcement was made after new ONS stats show that violence and knife crime is beginning to slow down in London but more needs to be done to tackle burglary.

The latest Met figures show that Redbridge has an above average number of burglaries compared to other boroughs in the capital. In the 12 months prior to June 2018, there were 10.41 burglaries committed for every thousand residents.

Sutton was the lowest with a rate of 5.37 per thousand and the City of Westminster was the highest with 16.14 during the same time period.

Mr Khan intends to increase his share of council tax by the maximum amount allowed by the government for the second year running in order to raise the funds.

Last year, the Met used £15m of additional City Hall funding to create the new Violent Crime Taskforce, with 272 dedicated officers focusing on tackling violent crime in the areas of London that have been worse affected.

This resulted in nearly 2,500 arrests and removing more than 1,000 dangerous weapons from London’s streets.

“More resources will also be invested in the police response to burglary, which is rising in London,” a City Hall spokesman said.

“There will be a major boost for Met Trace, the Met’s flagship burglary prevention programme which involves officers visiting homes to provide Londoners with crime prevention advice and delivering property-marking kits, which will significantly widen coverage and protect homes across the capital.

“Local police will continue to focus on work to prevent burglary and target those responsible.”

Mr Khan said the causes of violent crime are extremely complex and involve deep-seated problems like poverty, inequality, social alienation and a lack of opportunities for young people.

He explained that it has been made much worse by huge government cuts to the police and preventative services.

“Crime figures also show we need to do even more to tackle burglary and that’s why we are using my funding to increase the rollout of more anti-burglary kits across London.

“Our increased proactive approach to supporting victims of residential burglary, with a focus on pursuing investigations, providing reassurance and tailored crime prevention advice, will bolster the police’s response to this invasive crime.”

Commissioner Cressida Dick said the extra money generated from the increase in council tax precept is crucial.

“The reduction in budgets and police numbers in recent years combined with increased demands has been a challenge and this extra money will enable us to begin to recruit more officers and staff to provide greater capacity to tackle violence, increase our response to the growing threat of online child sexual exploitation, and deal with other key areas of concern such a burglary.

“We will support officers more, including with investment in technology and equipment, to make sure that every officer can be as effective as possible in preventing crime, solving more crime and bringing more offenders to justice.”