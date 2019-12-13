Man with gun seen at Seven Kings party where Hackney 24-year-old was stabbed to death, inquest hears

Akeem Dylon Barnes was stabbed to death in Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings on Sunday, November 24. Picture: Met Police Archant

A panicked woman called police claiming she had seen a man with a gun at an illegal rave in Seven Kings where Hackney 24-year-old Akeem Dylon Barnes was fatally stabbed, an inquest revealed today.

The scene of the Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson The scene of the Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

At Walthamstow Coroner's Court on Friday, December 13, area coroner Graeme Irvine heard that police had been called to the "unauthorised party" at a disused commercial property in Telegraph Mews at around 6.10am on Sunday, November 24.

Akeem, who went by Dylon, lived in Ellingfort Road, Hackney, and was fatally stabbed at the party before being found later in Ilford Lane.

A coronial officer told the court: "Police were called to an unauthorised party at Telegraph Mews by a female claiming to have had a heart attack after seeing a man with a gun.

"Officers attended and found blood in one of the cubicles, but no one with any injuries was found at the party.

Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson Seven Kings stabbing. Picture: Matthew Clemenson

"A short time after that, officers were called by another female who stated she had picked her cousin up at the party and he had been stabbed.

"She parked at a petrol station in Ilford and waited for an ambulance.

"Paramedics attended and took him to Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, where, despite receiving the very best care, he died of his injuries on Sunday, November 24.

"A forensic post-mortem was carried out at Royal London and he was formally identified by his family."

Mr Irvine formally opened the inquest before announcing that he would be suspending it until the Metropolitan Police's criminal investigation was complete.

Police investigators arrested Jean Marc Dable, 24, of no fixed address, on suspicion of murder on Saturday, 30 November. He was charged with murder the next day and will be making his a preliminary court appearance early next year.

Detectives continue to appeal for anyone who has information, video or images that could assist the investigation to call 101 ref 1776/24NOV, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.