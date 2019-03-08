Search

Sign up to our newsletter
Man stabbed outside Ilford Station

PUBLISHED: 16:41 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 05 April 2019

Officers were called to a stabbing. Photo Hanif Riad.

Archant

A man in his 20s has been knifed outside Ilford Station.

An air ambulance landed in Sainsbury's, Roden Street, IlfordAn air ambulance landed in Sainsbury's, Roden Street, Ilford

Police were called at 3.29pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a stabbing in Cranbrook Road, Ilford.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man suffering from stab wounds.

A shop worker told the Recorder that police have put up a large cordon and staff are not allowed to pass through it.

“(People) keep trying to kill each other outside the station,” he said.

“There unfortunately has been another knife offence, which means we have to close early for the afternoon and selfishly we will lose out on trade.

“They have put the guy (victim) in the back of an ambulance and taken him to hospital, but he had a smile on his face when they did, so hopefully he will be OK.”

Another businessman added: “A guy was stabbed right in front of all the train station staff in broad daylight.

“There must have been about 20 police that came down.

“I watched him getting treated in the station and he seemed to have a smile on his face.”

One resident was travelling on a bus in the town centre at the time of the incident and said he saw a group of youths running.

“A Range Rover type car was stopped on the corner of York Road with the back door open,” he claimed.

“I saw a group of lads run towards the station and then the bus carried on.

“It’s devastating, Ilford is going to hell – there was a stabbing there only a couple of weeks ago.”

A Met Police spokeswoman said officers are investigating the incident.

“We await an update on his (the victim’s) condition,” she said.

“No arrests have been made.”

Transport for London (TfL) said train services at Ilford Station will be disrupted due to the stabbing.

In a tweet a spokesman said: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident train services through this station may be subject to disruption on all routes.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day. “Please use York Road entrance to access the station.”

If anyone has information about the stabbing they should call police on 101.

