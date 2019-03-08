Search

Man stabbed in Barkingside

PUBLISHED: 22:06 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:13 23 March 2019

The victim was taken to hospital.

The victim was taken to hospital.

A man in his 20s has been stabbed in Barkingside High Street.

The victim was treated in McDonald's.

Police were called today (Saturday, March 23) at 8.23pm to outside McDonald’s.

A section of the road further along the high street was also roped off by police in connection to the incident.

A group of men were exchanging punches further up the high street before the man was knifed, a witness said.

Sections of McDonald's were cordoned off by police.

“It was so, so scary, he (the victim) didn’t have any care for all the cars in the road he just kept on running to McDonald’s to try and get help,” they said.

“He was pelting it there, probably adrenaline, but it looked bad.”

Another resident said once inside the fast food restaurant, the victim kept pacing and was worried about another man he was with.

“He rushed in with this blood on his back,” they said.

“He just kept moving about.

“Someone called an ambulance, but he couldn’t sit still he was wondering what happened to his friend.”

A Met Police spokeswoman said: “The victim has been taken to the hospital and we await further details on his condition. “No arrests have been made at this early stage and inquiries continue.”

  

