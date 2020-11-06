Search

County lines Goodmayes drug runner jailed for five years

PUBLISHED: 14:26 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 06 November 2020

Ahmed Macow has been jailed for four years for supplying crack and heroin from Ilford to Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Police

A Goodmayes man has been jailed for four years for running a county line supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich.

Ahmed Macow, 24, of Westwood Road, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, November 5 after pleading guilty to two counts of supplying Class A drugs at an earlier hearing.

Macow was arrested in London on Tuesday, July 21 under Operation Orochi, a joint operation between Norfolk Police and the Metropolitan Police which focuses on analysing data from mobile phones to identify those responsible for running county lines.

Just prior to his arrest, Macow was seen throwing a package containing a mobile phone and cash from a window.

Further analysis of the phone, and other phones in his possession, revealed they had been used to send bulk text messages facilitating the sale of class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.

Pc James Bailey from the county lines team said: “Today’s sentencing serves as another warning to those intent on supplying drugs into Norfolk that we remain committed to tackling county lines and cutting off the supply of class A drugs at their source.

“Officers in Norfolk are continuing to work with the Met Police to identify those who control these drug lines from London and exploit young and vulnerable people to make a profit.”

