Man stabbed in Woodford Green

A 32-year-old man was stabbed on Sunday afternoon in Woodford Green.

Police were called to a disturbance around 1.30pm in Ray Lodge Road and found a man who was suffering with stab injuries.

He was taken to an east London hospital suffering serious injuries but his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

No arrests have been made yet and a crime scene remains in place.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers attended along with ambulance colleagues and found a 32-year-old man suffering stab injuries.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101, ref 2222/29mar or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.