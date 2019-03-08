Search

Man stabbed in the neck in Chadwell Heath

PUBLISHED: 10:08 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 06 September 2019

A man was stabbed in at the juction with Chadwell Heath High Road last night. Picture: Google Maps

A man was stabbed in at the juction with Chadwell Heath High Road last night. Picture: Google Maps

A man has been knifed in the neck in Chadwell Heath.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Reynolds Avenue at the junction of Chadwell Heath High Road at 9.30pm last night (Thursday, September 5).

Officers from Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham attended and found a man, in his 30s, at the scene with a "neck injury".

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) treated the victim and took him to an east London hospital.

A Met Police spokesman said: "A street search was conducted and officers from quickly detained a male.

"He was arrested on suspicion of GBH and is in police custody."

The victim is believed to be in a non-life threatening condition.

Any information should call 101 and quote CAD7991/05SEP19.

