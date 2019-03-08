Man stabbed in the neck in Chadwell Heath

A man was stabbed in at the juction with Chadwell Heath High Road last night. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has been knifed in the neck in Chadwell Heath.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Reynolds Avenue at the junction of Chadwell Heath High Road at 9.30pm last night (Thursday, September 5).

Officers from Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham attended and found a man, in his 30s, at the scene with a "neck injury".

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) treated the victim and took him to an east London hospital.

A Met Police spokesman said: "A street search was conducted and officers from quickly detained a male.

"He was arrested on suspicion of GBH and is in police custody."

You may also want to watch:

The victim is believed to be in a non-life threatening condition.

Any information should call 101 and quote CAD7991/05SEP19.