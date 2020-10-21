Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Goodmayes stabbing

A man was taken to a major trauma centre following a stabbing in Goodmayes Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Charlotte Maud Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Goodmayes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An eyewitness said she had never seen such a large police prescence in her life. Picture: Charlotte Maud An eyewitness said she had never seen such a large police prescence in her life. Picture: Charlotte Maud

Emergency services were called just before 1.30pm today (Wednesday, October 21) to reports of a stabbing in Green Lane and a man was found suffering from knife wounds.

London Ambulance Service treated the 28-year-old for neck injuries and took him to an east London hospital where his condition is believed to be life-threatening.

The 40-year-old man who was arrested was also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

You may also want to watch:

A crime scene remains in place and officers from East Area Commant Unit are investigating.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We dispatched two medics in cars, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.”

“We treated a man at the scene for neck injuries and took him to a major trauma centre.”

Eyewitness Charlotte Maud said the area was swarming with police officers and said “the air felt very sinister”.

She added: “I’ve lived in London my whole life and it was the most amount of police cars I’ve ever seen.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3282/21OCT or call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.