Search

Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Goodmayes stabbing

PUBLISHED: 17:36 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 21 October 2020

A man was taken to a major trauma centre following a stabbing in Goodmayes Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Charlotte Maud

A man was taken to a major trauma centre following a stabbing in Goodmayes Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Charlotte Maud

Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Goodmayes.

An eyewitness said she had never seen such a large police prescence in her life. Picture: Charlotte MaudAn eyewitness said she had never seen such a large police prescence in her life. Picture: Charlotte Maud

Emergency services were called just before 1.30pm today (Wednesday, October 21) to reports of a stabbing in Green Lane and a man was found suffering from knife wounds.

London Ambulance Service treated the 28-year-old for neck injuries and took him to an east London hospital where his condition is believed to be life-threatening.

The 40-year-old man who was arrested was also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

You may also want to watch:

A crime scene remains in place and officers from East Area Commant Unit are investigating.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We dispatched two medics in cars, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, and an ambulance crew. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.”

“We treated a man at the scene for neck injuries and took him to a major trauma centre.”

Eyewitness Charlotte Maud said the area was swarming with police officers and said “the air felt very sinister”.

She added: “I’ve lived in London my whole life and it was the most amount of police cars I’ve ever seen.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3282/21OCT or call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Redbridge remain unbeaten under new manager Christou following win over Wetherall’s Clapton

Clapton in action against Redbridge (Pic: AZ Images)

Ilford AC duo tackled Woodchurch Road Race

Terry Knightley and Kim Baxter tackled The Woodchurch 5 Miles Road Race (Pic: Ilford AC)

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘pleased’ for squad as they bounce back

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Goodmayes stabbing

A man was taken to a major trauma centre following a stabbing in Goodmayes Wednesday afternoon. Picture: Charlotte Maud

Ilford rapper aiming to win record contract on new BBC talent show

Lesia is one of the contestants on the Rap Game. Picture: BBC/Naked/Vicky Grout