Man taken to hospital after “falling from height” in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 17:53 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:53 01 June 2020

A man was rushed to a major trauma centre after falling from a window in Ilford. Picture: @IlfordSouth

A man was rushed to a major trauma centre after falling from a window in Ilford. Picture: @IlfordSouth

A man was taken to a major trauma centre after falling from a window in Ilford this afternoon.

Police and ambulance attended the scene on Baden Road around 1:40pm. Picture: @IlfordSouthPolice and ambulance attended the scene on Baden Road around 1:40pm. Picture: @IlfordSouth

Police and ambulance were called around 1:40pm today (Monday, June 1) to “reports of a man fallen from a height in Baden Road”.

London’s Air Ambulance was dispatched and the man was treated at the scene and taken by road to a major trauma centre.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said no arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

