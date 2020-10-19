Jailed: Three years for man who drove car into police in Newbury Park

Nsimba Malungo was jailed for a total of three years after he drove his car into police and then pretended it was stolen. Picture: Met Police Archant

A man has been jailed after deliberately driving into a police officer in Newbury Park and then lying and saying the car was stolen.

Nsimba Malungo, 29, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to a total of three years in prison after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for ABH (actual bodily harm), 18 months for dangerous driving – to run concurrently – and one year for perverting the course of justice, to run consecutively.

On Monday, April 20 officers from the Met’s Taskforce stopped a car being driven by Malungo at the A12 and Ley Street junction.

As they approached the car, Malungo drove off, hitting one of the officers and carrying him on the bonnet for a short distance.

The officer sustained a head injury and was taken to hospital for treatment.

As police hunted for the car they established it was registered to Malungo, and found it about a mile away.

As efforts were made to locate him, Malungo called police and and claimed that his car had been stolen; a story which was backed up by a friend.

However, through forensic work, including CCTV analysis, officers were able to disprove this.

Malungo was subsequently arrested on April 28 and charged the following day.

Det Sgt Colin Stow of the East Area Command Unit led the investigation and said: “This was a shocking incident which could have had devastating consequences for the officer involved. Malungo deliberately drove at the officer, using his car as a weapon, in an attempt to evade being detained. A diligent investigation took place which left Malungo with no option but to admit his guilt.”

North East Area Taskforce Ch Insp Billy Bowen-Long, said every day officers from the Met’s Taskforce are out on the streets, putting themselves in harm’s way.

“In this instance, it is only by sheer luck that this officer was not more seriously injured. However, despite being struck and carried by the car, and being hospitalized, he was back at work the following week – a testament to the commitment and drive our Taskforce officers have to keep Londoners safe.

“The team that dealt with this incident have been rightly recognised for their bravery and commitment and have been awarded a commendation.”