Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead
PUBLISHED: 16:42 27 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:44 27 May 2019
Emergency services were called to reports of a group of people fighting in Wanstead yesterday (Sunday, May 26).
London Ambulance Service and the Met Police were called around 4.20pm to the area of Cambridge Park Road and George Green and found an 18-year-old man with a cut to his cheek.
The man was taken to hospital and his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.
There have been no arrests in connection with the incident.