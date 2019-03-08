Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google Archant

Emergency services were called to reports of a group of people fighting in Wanstead yesterday (Sunday, May 26).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

London Ambulance Service and the Met Police were called around 4.20pm to the area of Cambridge Park Road and George Green and found an 18-year-old man with a cut to his cheek.

The man was taken to hospital and his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

There have been no arrests in connection with the incident.