Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

PUBLISHED: 11:13 09 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:38 09 February 2020

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed Saturday afternoon at a house in Ilford.

One man was arrested nearby on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The victim, believed to be in his mid-30s, was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in critical condition.

An arrested man was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Police were called to the scene by the London Ambulance Service at 3.46pm on Saturday, February 8 to reports of a man stabbed at a residential address on The Drive in Ilford and London's Air Ambulance also attended.

A spokeswoman for the police said at this early stage, officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the assuault but enquiries continue.

Elsewhere on the same day two teenagers were stabbed around 8pm at Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes and no arrests have been made in relation to that crime yet.

