Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Exclusive

Neighbours' horror as man 'shot six times in the throat' at Woodford Green house owned by comedian Russell Kane

PUBLISHED: 11:58 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 12 July 2019

Police were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Malvern Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, July 11. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Police were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Malvern Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, July 11. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Archant

Neighbours thought they "heard fireworks" when a man in his 40 was shot in Woodford Green last night.

Police were called to Malvern Drive at 11.10pm to reports of a shooting on Thursday, July 11.

One resident, who does not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said he believes the shooting was "targeted".

"A guy had gone around the back, shot through the windows at the back - it's like a conservatory, like six times and caught him in the throat.

"I think a car was waiting for him at the other side. It's definitely targeted."

The resident, who had lived on the street for 20 years, said he had never experienced anything as violent as a shooting in the area before.

"We thought he was going to die," he added.

"It didn't look good. They were here in the ambulance for a good hour - things took a nasty turn."

According to the Land Registry, the property where the incident took place is owned by writer and comedian Russell Kane, and neighbours claim tenants are currently renting out the house.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Kane's representatives have been contacted for comment.

"I did his garden and they had a child a few years ago so they moved up north and they rented the house out to these guys," the neighbour added.

"Everyone is in shock.

"Things like this don't happen around here. Luckily no one was caught in the crossfire, particularly as [the tenant's] partner was in the house."

Another resident on the road added: "I've known this area my whole life and this doesn't happen around here.

"A shooting is very unusual."

"We don't know the guy [who rents the house] but it's shocking - I've met him once or twice and said hello - everybody is in shock.

"This area has been targeted for a number of years for car thefts."

A Met Police spokesman confirmed that a man in his 40 sustained shooting injuries and was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in critical condition.

"No arrests have been made and inquiries continue," he added.

Related articles

Most Read

Ilford High Road market closes and traders claim they only had two days warning that they would be ‘jobless’

The traders feel let down by the council. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Redbridge Roma people are among most ‘demonised groups’ in Europe

A meeting is being held about hate crime against Roma people and Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Hainault fire: 40 firefighters sent to tackle blaze at cricket festival

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

One in 15 Redbridge teachers not qualified or working towards qualified teacher status

183 are not working towards a qualification. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire/PA Images

Ilford entrepreneur launches new ‘safe and respectful’ social media platform

Tanweer Khan. Picture: Labayk

Most Read

Ilford High Road market closes and traders claim they only had two days warning that they would be ‘jobless’

The traders feel let down by the council. Picture: Ellena Cruse

Redbridge Roma people are among most ‘demonised groups’ in Europe

A meeting is being held about hate crime against Roma people and Brexit. Picture: Anthony Devlin

Hainault fire: 40 firefighters sent to tackle blaze at cricket festival

Firefighters have been called to Hainault Recreation Ground. Picture: Leanne Toole

One in 15 Redbridge teachers not qualified or working towards qualified teacher status

183 are not working towards a qualification. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire/PA Images

Ilford entrepreneur launches new ‘safe and respectful’ social media platform

Tanweer Khan. Picture: Labayk

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Wanstead captain Ellis-Grewal says pressure is on Brentwood ahead of title clash

Hassan Chowdhury in batting action for Wanstead. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Neighbours’ horror as man ‘shot six times in the throat’ at Woodford Green house owned by comedian Russell Kane

Police were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Malvern Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, July 11. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Peck: Upminster have scores to settle over next month

Upminster's Louis Pickering (left) and Shafiq Rahman in the middle during a Shepherd Neame Essex League Division One match (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Daggers new striker Quigley wants to settle in quick and help bring success to the club

Joe Quigley of Bromley shields the ball from Dagenham's Manny Onariase (Pic: Paul Dennis/TGS Photo)

Man in critical condition after being shot in Woodford Green

A man is in a critical condition after being shot in Woodford Green. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists