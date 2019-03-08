Exclusive

Neighbours' horror as man 'shot six times in the throat' at Woodford Green house owned by comedian Russell Kane

Police were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Malvern Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, July 11. Picture: Imogen Braddick Archant

Neighbours thought they "heard fireworks" when a man in his 40 was shot in Woodford Green last night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Malvern Drive at 11.10pm to reports of a shooting on Thursday, July 11.

One resident, who does not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said he believes the shooting was "targeted".

"A guy had gone around the back, shot through the windows at the back - it's like a conservatory, like six times and caught him in the throat.

"I think a car was waiting for him at the other side. It's definitely targeted."

The resident, who had lived on the street for 20 years, said he had never experienced anything as violent as a shooting in the area before.

"We thought he was going to die," he added.

"It didn't look good. They were here in the ambulance for a good hour - things took a nasty turn."

According to the Land Registry, the property where the incident took place is owned by writer and comedian Russell Kane, and neighbours claim tenants are currently renting out the house.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Kane's representatives have been contacted for comment.

"I did his garden and they had a child a few years ago so they moved up north and they rented the house out to these guys," the neighbour added.

"Everyone is in shock.

"Things like this don't happen around here. Luckily no one was caught in the crossfire, particularly as [the tenant's] partner was in the house."

Another resident on the road added: "I've known this area my whole life and this doesn't happen around here.

"A shooting is very unusual."

"We don't know the guy [who rents the house] but it's shocking - I've met him once or twice and said hello - everybody is in shock.

"This area has been targeted for a number of years for car thefts."

A Met Police spokesman confirmed that a man in his 40 sustained shooting injuries and was taken to an east London hospital where he remains in critical condition.

"No arrests have been made and inquiries continue," he added.