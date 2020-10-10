Murder investigation launched after Newbury Park stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Newbury Park.

Police were called just before 9.30pm on Friday (October 9) to reports of an assault in Southdown Crescent.

Officers attended and found a man, believed to be aged in his 30s, suffering from a stab injury.

They immediately provided first aid but despite their efforts, and that of the London Ambulance Service the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.31pm.

Officers are in the process of informing next of kin and formal identification awaits.

A crime scene remains in place and there have been no arrests made.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 7789/09Oct.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.