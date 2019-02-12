Search

Man hospitalised after masked burglars break into Hainault flat and beat him up

PUBLISHED: 09:56 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 07 March 2019

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Fencepiece Road, Hainault. Photo: Google Maps

Archant

Families have been left terrified after masked men burst into a block of flats in Hainault, and beat up an occupant before trying to tie him up.

Residents claim they were woken up at 1am on Monday (March 4) to the “house shaking” in Fencepiece Road.

One occupant, who does not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said his household were frightened when all the lights went out and lots of shouting could be heard.

“It wasn’t an argument it was a full on fight,” he said.

“The whole house was shaking and we didn’t know what was going on.

“You could hear lots of shouting and fighting - they kept banging and kicking the wall.”

The occupant said lots of residents came out on their balconies to see what was going on.

Concerned for the welfare of someone in the complex, they called emergency services for help.

“Three masked men attacked a guy staying in the flat,” he added.

“He was really beaten up, it was bad - all his clothes were ripped off.

“It was so scary, we were terrified.”

“They ran away when the police came.”

The resident said that in the attackers left behind tape, wire and weapons in their haste to flee the scene.

A Met police spokesman confirmed officers were sent to Hainault after reports of three men breaking into a residential property.

“Police in Redbridge are investigating following an aggravated burglary,” he said.

“One man was assaulted during the course of the burglary.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries which are not life-threatening.”

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call 101.

