Seven Kings shooting: Man fires gun outside mosque after being ushered outside by residents

Firearm police officers were deployed after a shot was fired outside of Seven Kings Mosque.

Witnesses said the place of worship was packed with "300/ 400" residents taking part in evening prayers for Ramadan at 10.45pm on Thursday (May 9).

Police confirmed they were called to High Road, Seven Kings to reports that a man, believed to be in possession of a firearm, had entered a building.

A Met Police Spokesman said a man was ushered outside of the building by those inside before a gunshot was then heard.

"Officers, including firearms officers, attended and there were no reported injuries or damage to the building," he said.

"At this early stage, ballistic evidence recovered from the scene suggests that the weapon was a blank firing handgun.

"A large police presence remains at the scene.

"Officers will continue to work closely with representatives from the mosque and are providing reassurance to the local community.

The Met said Trident and Area Crime Command has been informed of the incident and the investigation is being led by detectives from the East Area Command Unit.

"There have been no arrests and inquiries continue," he added.

"The incident is not being treated as terrorism-related. Anyone with information is asked to contact Borough officers via 101 quoting reference 8585/9May."