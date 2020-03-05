Search

Man fined after attempting to buy sex in Ilford

PUBLISHED: 17:09 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 05 March 2020

Barkingside Magistrates Court.

A man has been fined for breaching a public space protection order after he admitted attempting to buy sex in Ilford.

Kunal Sudra, of Woodfield Road, Crawley, West Sussex was fined more than £1,000 at Barkingside Magistrates Court on February 21.

Sudra was first issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice after police officers caught him trying to buy sexual services from another person in Ilford Lane in February 2019.

He was taken to court last September after failing to pay, but did not make an appearance.

Redbridge Council said the case was proved in his absence and Sudra was fined £300, as well as court costs of £300 and a £30 victim surcharge.

Sudra then complained to the council that he had not committed the offence and that it was a case of mistaken identity, requesting that his case be re-opened.

But, at the retrial, the defendant changed his plea to guilty.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: "This case clearly demonstrates that our enforcement officers take tough, decisive action.

"Residents and visitors need to be aware that Redbridge has a zero-tolerance approach towards people who publicly solicit sex.

"Our Uniformed Enforcement Team will relentlessly target these offenders and bring them to justice."

Barkingside GP practice closed for coronavirus deep clean

Fullwell Cross Health Centre in Barkingside re-opened today following a coronavirus deep clean after a patient self-presented on Tuesday evening. Picture: RedbridgeCCG

Ilford shopkeeper fined £25,000 after fake iPhones and banned tobacco found in his store

Fake iPhones found at BB Fatima Cash and Carry in Ilford Lane, Ilford. Picture: Redbridge Council

‘Out of control’ behaviour as drugs users squat overnight in Ilford flats

Drug users in a residential building in Ilford are using drugs in the hallway and then sleeping there overnight while families are trying to sleep next door.

Parents at Chadwell Heath school want independence from trust after turnover of entire governing body

Councillor Jas Athwal with parents and students of Atam Academy which held a protest against Khalsa Academies Trust last week. Picture: Lovepreet Singh Samra

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 25-year-old Ilford man

If you've seen Simonas Ratatuskas who was last seen in Ilford on March 1st, please contact police on 101. Picture: Metropolitan Police

