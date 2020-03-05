Man fined after attempting to buy sex in Ilford

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Archant

A man has been fined for breaching a public space protection order after he admitted attempting to buy sex in Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kunal Sudra, of Woodfield Road, Crawley, West Sussex was fined more than £1,000 at Barkingside Magistrates Court on February 21.

Sudra was first issued with a £100 fixed penalty notice after police officers caught him trying to buy sexual services from another person in Ilford Lane in February 2019.

He was taken to court last September after failing to pay, but did not make an appearance.

You may also want to watch:

Redbridge Council said the case was proved in his absence and Sudra was fined £300, as well as court costs of £300 and a £30 victim surcharge.

Sudra then complained to the council that he had not committed the offence and that it was a case of mistaken identity, requesting that his case be re-opened.

But, at the retrial, the defendant changed his plea to guilty.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: "This case clearly demonstrates that our enforcement officers take tough, decisive action.

"Residents and visitors need to be aware that Redbridge has a zero-tolerance approach towards people who publicly solicit sex.

"Our Uniformed Enforcement Team will relentlessly target these offenders and bring them to justice."