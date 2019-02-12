Man fatally stabbed near Ilford Station
PUBLISHED: 22:19 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 23:13 26 February 2019
Detectives are urgently investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Ilford.
Police and paramedics were called to a man stabbed in Cranbrook Road at 8.48pm today, February 26.
There they found a man, believed to be aged in his 20s, who was found suffering serious stab injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.19pm.
Officers are working to confirm his identity and inform next of kin.
A post-mortem examination and formal identification will be arranged in due course.
A Met Police spokesman said: “An investigation has been launched. Urgent enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.
“There has been no arrest at this early stage.
“Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, quoting ref 7377/feb26.
“To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.