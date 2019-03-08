Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Seven Kings mosque: Man charged after gun fired during prayers

PUBLISHED: 21:51 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:51 23 May 2019

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Seven Kings Mosque.

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Seven Kings Mosque.

Archant

Detectives investigating a firearms discharge outside a mosque in Seven Kings have charged a man.

Police were called to reports of a man with a firearm entering the Seven Kings Masjid at 10.45pm on May 9.

You may also want to watch:

Jermaine Wright, 28, of Lebus Street N17, was charged today (Thursday, 23 May) with possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, and two charges of assaulting a police officer.

He was remanded to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Friday, May 24).

Detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command continue to investigate.

Most Read

Thousands sign petition calling on Loxford School head teacher to review ‘unacceptable’ prayer policy

Loxford School is under fire after a picture of students praying in a car park emerged on social media. Picture: Google

Council poised to take enforcement action over ‘illegal’ hotel in Redbridge

The property in Lakeside Avenue currently being used as a hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

‘Coercive’ husband murdered wife with hammer and machete, Old Bailey told

Saeeda Hussain was killed in the living room of her home in Staines Road, Ilford, the court was told. Picture: Google

New mayor of Redbridge ‘honoured’ to be elected

The new mayor of Redbridge is Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Redbridge Council

Most Read

Thousands sign petition calling on Loxford School head teacher to review ‘unacceptable’ prayer policy

Loxford School is under fire after a picture of students praying in a car park emerged on social media. Picture: Google

Council poised to take enforcement action over ‘illegal’ hotel in Redbridge

The property in Lakeside Avenue currently being used as a hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

‘Coercive’ husband murdered wife with hammer and machete, Old Bailey told

Saeeda Hussain was killed in the living room of her home in Staines Road, Ilford, the court was told. Picture: Google

New mayor of Redbridge ‘honoured’ to be elected

The new mayor of Redbridge is Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain. Picture: Redbridge Council

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Robinson hopes to play big part in successful season for Daggers

Matt Robinson of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham season: Ups and downs and winners and losers

AFC Wimbledon's Toby Sibbick scores his side's fourth goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Orient attacker Maguire-Drew has point to prove in League Two

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McCurtains face crunch game in Collins Cup

The Thomas McCurtains hurling team face the camera (pic: TMGAA)

West Ham’s campaign of hope should have ended in higher placing

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists