Seven Kings mosque: Man charged after gun fired during prayers

Police at the scene of the shooting at the Seven Kings Mosque. Archant

Detectives investigating a firearms discharge outside a mosque in Seven Kings have charged a man.

Police were called to reports of a man with a firearm entering the Seven Kings Masjid at 10.45pm on May 9.

Jermaine Wright, 28, of Lebus Street N17, was charged today (Thursday, 23 May) with possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate, and two charges of assaulting a police officer.

He was remanded to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Friday, May 24).

Detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command continue to investigate.