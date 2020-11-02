Man dead after Ilford shooting

A man has died in Ilford after being shot in the head.

Police officers and paramedics attended Balfour Road at around 10.15pm last night (November 1) and found the 30-year-old man with gunshot injuries to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Formal identification and a post-mortem examination are still to take place.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, tweet @MetCC quoting reference 8011/01Nov, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.