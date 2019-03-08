Man dies in Ilford after fire

The land behind the A406 where two men suffered serious burns from a fire. Picture: Ellena Cruse Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in Ilford following a tent fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at around 11.45pm on Tuesday, June 18, to reports of a blaze on land next to the southbound carriageway of the A406.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and 25 firefighters arrived on the scene and found two men in their 40s suffering from burns.

The victims, believed to be rough sleepers, were taken to hospital but despite efforts to save the men, one of them died. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Saturday, June, 22.

The second man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police have classed the fire as "suspicious" and the Homicide and Major Crime Command are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

You may also want to watch:

Det Sgt Ian Valentine, said: "We are working hard to establish the circumstances that led to this fatal fire and we believe the public can assist us with our investigation.

"We know that after the fire started, two men came out onto the A406 in an attempt to seek assistance from passing drivers.

"Anyone who believes they may have seen these two people on the verge or stopped to speak to them is urged to contact us.

"In particular we are keen to hear from anyone who has any relevant dashcam footage."

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson and attempted murder, both remain in custody at an east London police station.

Anyone with information should call 101 with CAD reference 9090/18JUN.