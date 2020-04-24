Search

Police appeal after two arrested following serious assault in Hainault

PUBLISHED: 16:01 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 24 April 2020

Police are appealing for information after a man is in critical condition with serious injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Police are appealing for information after a man is in critical condition with serious injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Two men were arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was found with serious injuries in Hainault on Thursday night.

Police were called at 11.54pm on Thursday, April 23 to Fowler Road.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 46 and 24, have both been arrested on suspicion of GBH and are currently in police custody.

Det Sgt John Sinclair, who is leading the investigation, said: “My team and I working to piece together exactly what happened.

“Our investigation is still in its early stages and we have already made two arrests but we need more information from the public.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual around the time of this incident to please get in touch.”

If you have information that could help the investigation please call 101 or tweet @MetCC and give reference CAD 9636/23April.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Revealed: the Redbridge Council employees earning in excess of £100,000

Redbridge Chief Executive Andy Donald made the 'Council Rich List' with a total pay package of £219,240. Picture: Steve Poston

Seven Kings School helping supply hospitals with reusable visors

Cllr leader Jas Athwal, head of DT Gurpal Thiara, and deputy head teacher Tanya Coleman (Pic: Seven Kings School)

Man suffers head injuries during Ilford fight

Police were called to the scene of a fight at Havelock Street where one man suffered head injuries. Picture: Google Maps

Clayhall D-Day veteran Len Brace dies of coronavirus

Len Brace, from Clayhall, photographed when he was serving during the Second World War in the 11th Air Formation Signals, part of the Royal Corps of Signals. Picture: Len Brace

New rubbish collector rolls through as Redbridge council leader joins bin lorry

Council leader Jas Athwal joined the bin men this morning on their weekly rounds. Picture: Wes Streeting

Drive 24