Police appeal after two arrested following serious assault in Hainault

Police are appealing for information after a man is in critical condition with serious injuries. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Two men were arrested on suspicion of GBH after a man was found with serious injuries in Hainault on Thursday night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 11.54pm on Thursday, April 23 to Fowler Road.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Two men, aged 46 and 24, have both been arrested on suspicion of GBH and are currently in police custody.

You may also want to watch:

Det Sgt John Sinclair, who is leading the investigation, said: “My team and I working to piece together exactly what happened.

“Our investigation is still in its early stages and we have already made two arrests but we need more information from the public.

“I would ask anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual around the time of this incident to please get in touch.”

If you have information that could help the investigation please call 101 or tweet @MetCC and give reference CAD 9636/23April.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.