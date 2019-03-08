Man charged with 2009 rape and murder of Hainault woman

A man has been extradited from India and charged with the murder of a Hainault woman 10 years ago.

Aman Vyas, 35, arrived at Heathrow Airport on Friday, October 4. On his arrival, he was charged with the murder and rape of 35-year-old Michelle Samaraweera, of Kielder Close, who died after being attacked in Walthamstow on May 30, 2009.

Vyas was also charged with the following offences relating to three other women:

- one count of attempted murder;

- five counts of assault;

- seven counts of rape;

- one count of possession of a knife or bladed article in a public place

- one count of possession of an offensive weapon;

- one count of sexual assault.

Vyas will appear in custody at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court today,Saturday, October 5.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at locations across Walthamstow between March 24, 2009 and May30, 2009.