Mercedes driver tasered and arrested following police pursuit on M11 in Chigwell

Police ended a pursuit using tactical contact to stop a vehicle on the M11 in Chigwell. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones PA Wire/PA Images

A man was tasered and arrested after officers used tactical contact to end a police pursuit in Chigwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Multiple police vehicles were involved in the pursuit to stop the Mercedes and the chase shut down the M11. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones Multiple police vehicles were involved in the pursuit to stop the Mercedes and the chase shut down the M11. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

A number of police vehicles were involved in the authorised tactical contact resulting in damage to multiple vehicles and one officer received very minor injuries.

The chase, which saw slight damage to a vehicle belonging to a member of the public, ended at around 9.43am today with the suspect tasered, taken to hospital and arrested for driving offences.

The vehicle was the subject of an authorised pursuit which began near the Limehouse Link tunnel and ended on the M11 at Chigwell.

You may also want to watch:

The southbound carriage of the M11 was closed between junctions 6 and 4.

The driver of the car, a Mercedes, has no reported injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “As is routine, officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed.”

Officers from Essex Police are assisting Metropolitan Police with the scene management and junctions 6 to 4 of the M11 will remain closed while enquiries continue and recovery of the vehicles take place.

The National Police Air Service Twitter account for the South East said: “Just back from assisting @metpoliceuk on a pursuit. The vehicle was stopped on the M11 southbound.”