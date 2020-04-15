Search

Mercedes driver tasered and arrested following police pursuit on M11 in Chigwell

PUBLISHED: 15:46 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 15 April 2020

Police ended a pursuit using tactical contact to stop a vehicle on the M11 in Chigwell. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

PA Wire/PA Images

A man was tasered and arrested after officers used tactical contact to end a police pursuit in Chigwell.

Multiple police vehicles were involved in the pursuit to stop the Mercedes and the chase shut down the M11. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

A number of police vehicles were involved in the authorised tactical contact resulting in damage to multiple vehicles and one officer received very minor injuries.

The chase, which saw slight damage to a vehicle belonging to a member of the public, ended at around 9.43am today with the suspect tasered, taken to hospital and arrested for driving offences.

The vehicle was the subject of an authorised pursuit which began near the Limehouse Link tunnel and ended on the M11 at Chigwell.

The southbound carriage of the M11 was closed between junctions 6 and 4.

The driver of the car, a Mercedes, has no reported injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said: “As is routine, officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards have been informed.”

Officers from Essex Police are assisting Metropolitan Police with the scene management and junctions 6 to 4 of the M11 will remain closed while enquiries continue and recovery of the vehicles take place.

The National Police Air Service Twitter account for the South East said: “Just back from assisting @metpoliceuk on a pursuit. The vehicle was stopped on the M11 southbound.”

Coronavirus: Small business owners waiting on much-needed grant from Redbridge Council after it was paid into wrong account

The owners of Fami Hair and Beauty are waiting on Redbridge Council to pay them their small business grant after it was mistakenly paid into the wrong account. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: More than 380 people with Covid-19 have died in east London’s hospitals

A hospital bed and respirator at the ExCeL, now NHS Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Serious collision after police pursuit in Chigwell closes southbound M11

The southbound M11 is temporarily closed due to a police investigation. Picture: Highways England

Recorder letters: Green waste, political point scoring, Goodmayes’ Tesco and Labour leader

Redbridge Council has suspended recycling and green waste collections because of Covd-19.

Man jailed for cannabis farm in Chigwell home

Valmir Beqiri was jailed for a year after Essex Police discovered a cannabis farm in a Chigwell home. Picture: Essex Police

