Ilford shooting: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Armed police headed to Ilford. Picture: Peter Byrne PA Wire/PA Images

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an alleged drive-by shooting in Ilford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called on Thursday, December 13, at 2.02pm, to reports of gunfire on Green Lane and arrived at the scene with specialist firearms officers.

A Met Police spokesman said a car pulled up alongside another vehicle and a man fired several shots.

The bullets hit the driver’s side door and the gunman then fled in his vehicle.

The car that was shot at also left the scene.

Armed police chased a group of men in a car but eventually lost them.

“Specialist firearms officers carried out an area search,” the Met Police spokesman said.

“They located one of the vehicles believed to be involved and a pursuit followed- a number of males decamped and fled.

“Officers gave chase but they could not be located (at the time).”

Following the incident, the Met’s Trident and Area Crime Command launched an investigation and officers made two arrests.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed to return on a date in early January.

A woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and bailed to return on the same date.