Police urge witnesses to shooting at Woodford Green house owned by comedian Russell Kane to come forward

PUBLISHED: 18:59 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:59 12 July 2019

Police were called to reports of a shooting at a house in Malvern Drive at around 11pm on Thursday, July 11. Picture: Imogen Braddick

Archant

Detectives investigating a shooting at a Woodford Green house owned by comedian Russell Kane are urging anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

Police were called to Malvern Drive, Woodford Green at 11.10pm yesterday (Thursday, July 11), following reports of a shooting.

Officers, including armed police, attended and found a 41-year-old man suffering from gunshot injuries.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives from the Met's Trident and Area Command investigate and are keeping an open mind as to what the shooter's motives may have been.

No arrests have been made. Enquires continue.

Det Ch Insp Nicky Arrowsmith of Trident said: "This is a fast paced investigation and officers are following a number of lines of enquiry.

"The shooting took place at a residential property in Malvern Drive.

"Were you in Malvern Drive around that time? Did you see anything unusual or possibly the suspect fleeing the scene?"

Earlier today (Friday, July 12), the Recorder reported how neighbours initially mistook the gunshots for fireworks.

An eyewitness also described seeing a man fire six gunshots through the conservatory of a house, reportedly hitting the victim in the throat.

A spokesman for Russell Kane said: "Russell's thoughts are with the victim and his family at this terrible time.

"No further comments will be made whilst the incident is being investigated by the police."

Anyone who saw this incident or has cctv/dashcam footage is asked to call Trident on 101 quoting 9891/11JUL.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

