Redbridge councillor denies electoral fraud and chooses jury trial
PUBLISHED: 15:11 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 22 May 2020
A Redbridge councillor charged with electoral fraud has pleaded not guilty and elected for trial by jury.
Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal, the Labour councillor for Loxford, is accused of “making false statements in candidate nomination papers” during the 2018 local election, police said.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman revealed the charges relate to declarations about his address.
Local councillors must be registered to vote in the area they represent or have lived, worked or owned property there for at least a year before the election.
The Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Iqbal was interviewed under caution on September 19 and subsequently charged as above on March 27.”
A council spokesman confirmed previously that Cllr Iqbal was still serving as a councillor.
He is due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on June 19.
